AVON PARK — The city’s effort to provide utility stimulus credits to residential and business accounts, during this period of economic hardships for many, is still on track, but taking more time to get all the necessary data.
“More information needed, yet again,” Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday.
The issue was also part of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on Thursday prior to the City Council meeting.
The CRA wants to know exactly how many businesses are within each of the three CRA districts — Main Street, South Side and Airport, Anderson said. “That was unclear with the information that we had so we can make a determination.”
From the city’s side of the effort, there were still some questions about what money was available and a question related to the number of utility accounts, he said.
The City Council agenda included a cost analysis of the proposed showing that a $20 credit for three months for the city’s 4,758 residential utility accounts would cost the city $285,480.
For the city’s 257 utility business accounts, a one-time credit of $500 would cost $128,500 and a one-time credit of $1,000 would cost the city $257,000.
“We are still working on it and it will come up at our next meeting, which is June 8,” Anderson said.
The council discussed the old fire station building and former location of the Church Service Center.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock wanted some clarification on the city’s plans, which were to demolish the building due to the damage from Hurricane Irma and construct a new building for the Church Service Center.
There is no clear vision for what the Church Service Center is trying to accomplish or what they would like to do building wise, Anderson said.
The only thing the council is certain of at this point is tearing down the old Church Service Center building and moving ahead with getting quotes on that demolition, he said.
All the bids on the the demolition will likely be in by the council’s June 22 meeting, Anderson said.