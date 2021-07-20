AVON PARK — A group of students from Avon Park spent a week of giving – 900 miles away – as volunteers in the nationwide World Changers project that helps those in need, including senior citizens and the disabled.
The effort numbered 20 from the City of Charm, including middle school through college students, and chaperones from First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
They were part of more than 200 World Changer volunteers from across the U.S. who performed home repairs in Huntington, West Virginia.
One volunteer of the Avon Park crew was Amy Schlosser, who is now attending Montreat College in North Carolina. She is studying pre-med and is now applying to medical school.
Schlosser’s crew put a new roof on a house, while the other crews had worked on different projects such as painting, putting up siding, building decks and wheelchair ramps and working with other churches in the area.
The weather was great with only one day of rain, which was Wednesday, but they were only scheduled for a half day of work on that day so they could explore the area, she said. “So we were pretty blessed,” for only missing a half day due to the weather.
Schlosser said this was her eighth year on a World Changer mission, but she had never been to this location before.
The volunteers were housed at an old elementary school. The school district had built a new elementary school, so volunteers were in the old building, she said.
They were spreading the Gospel while meeting the physical needs, that is why they were there, Schlosser said.
Since 1990, World Changers has existed to provide meaningful mission experiences for student ministries throughout North America.
Formerly under LifeWay Christian Resources, World Changers is now an independently owned non-profit organization.
According to World Changers, a group of experienced coordinators could not bear to see such a powerful ministry ending. So, they worked together to secure the rights from LifeWay to continue the World Changers name and operation. Under a new group of leaders, World Changers will carry on with the same passion to create meaningful missions experiences in the lives of students.