AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park will likely have to increase taxes significantly to pay for law enforcement services in the city whether it stays with the Sheriff’s Office or starts its own police department.
At a November council meeting, Sheriff Paul Blackman informed the City Council it would have to increase its annual payment for law enforcement services from his department by more than $1 million. He gave the council a year to accept the offer.
Councilman Jim Barnard said establishing an Avon Park police department is always an option, but most people are aware of what the startup costs would be.
“We have been looking at somebody possibly doing a study, but there have been studies for other cities in the past and it is extremely difficult,” he said.
The city made a bad choice when it ceased the operation of its police department, and then provided the Sheriff’s Office with vehicles, computers, equipment and a $10-a-month rental of the city’s former police station, Barnard said.
It would be hard financially to pull away from that, he said, adding it may be best to explore the possibilities and temporarily stay with the Sheriff’s Department’s service.
To pay for starting a police force, it would take a voter referendum to see if the citizens wanted to increase the property taxes considerably, Barnard said. Also, a large percentage of the community doesn’t pay property taxes so it wouldn’t be fair to those who do pay property taxes to triple or quadruple the tax rate, he said.
“There are a lot of things to think about in looking at this and hoping the sheriff will be fair minded,” Barnard said. “The last thing he [Sheriff Blackman] said to me is that he has always tried to be fair.”
Barnard said a lot of people have said the city should stay with the Sheriff’s Office, while only a few have said the city should have its own police department. Council has to decide what is best for the community as well as best for the taxpayers, he said.
“We have got some time to think about it, but I am hopeful things will work out best for everybody,” Barnard said.
City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said city staff will be developing major projections on how the property taxes can be raised along with the fire assessment to find the proper balance.
There will be increases whether the city reconstitutes its police force or stays with the Sheriff’s Office contract, which is her preference, she said. “I am in no position to consider unfunding anything when it comes to law enforcement.”
According to statutes, the tax increases would have to be incremental so it may take three years to get to where it needs to be, Sutherland said.
This is the worst time in the economy for many of the people in Avon Park with many not having jobs, and the city will be asking them to pay more, she said. Those considerations have to be taken into account as well.