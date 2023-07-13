The City of Avon Park has submitted its application with the Federal Aviation Administration for a long-term partnership with a business that will operate the Avon Park Executive Airport.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Schrader said on Friday the AIPP (Airport Investment Partnership Program) application and draft lease was sent to the FAA.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said of course the FAA doesn’t have a set timeline on when it will provide the city with a decision on the application, but it should be sometime this year.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said, “Let’s hope so.”
Schrader said the FAA will probably communicate with the city about possible adjustments to the lease, but it is a huge step after two-and-a-half years.
Anderson said Monday he believes this is the final application that went to the FAA.
The FAA provided the City of Avon Park with a grant to go through the program because other counties/cities have tried, but were unsuccessful since it is a large financial burden to get all these steps done, he said. They were looking for a win for this program, which has been around for quite awhile at this point.
The City of Avon Park is partnering with Florida Airport Management, which approached the city in 2020 with an offer to operate the entire Avon Park Executive Airport and utilize the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
The FAA shows a timeline on two airport partnership program applications including the Hendry County Airglades Airport, which is a general aviation airport in Clewiston.
Hendry County owns and operates the airport and it has a 5,603-foot runway, a general aviation terminal, and hangars. The FAA approved Hendry County’s preliminary application on October 18, 2010.
The FAA shows the status of the application as follows:
• Hendry County and Airglades Airport, LLC submitted a final application on Aug. 8, 2019.
• The FAA issued the Record of Decision on Sept. 30, 2019.
• On Sept. 9, 2020, Hendry County and Airglades Airport, LLC requested a six-month extension to provide the FAA financial documents.
• On Oct. 23, 2020, the FAA approved a six-month extension until July 17, 2021. On July 13, 2021, the FAA approved a nine-month extension until April 13, 2022.
The FAA website shows no further update on the Airglades Airport application to the FAA.
The other airport with a partnership agreement is the Luís Muñoz Marín International Airport, a medium-hub airport, which is owned and operated by the Puerto Rico Ports Authority. The FAA approved the Authority’s final application for the Luís Muñoz Marín International Airport on Feb. 25, 2013.
Aerostar Airport Holdings is operating the airport under a 40-year agreement with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority.