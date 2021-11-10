AVON PARK — Three new Councilmembers — Brittany McGuire, Michelle “Shelly” Mercure and Berniece Taylor — were sworn into office at the start of Monday’s City Council meeting.
The three took the oath of office individually with City Clerk Christian Hardman.
Prior to the swearing in of the new councilmembers, outgoing Councilmember Brenda Gray received a crystal award, and outgoing Councilmember Shirley Johnson received a glass award, from City Manager Mark Schrader, in recognition to their service to the City.
Outgoing Councilmember Maria Sutherland arrived after the presentation and received her glass award later in the evening.
In presenting Gray’s recognition award, Schrader said they wanted to give a little token to her, but it should be a big one for 21 years of being on the the Council. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and staff would like to present you with this.
It says, “With appreciation and recognition for 21 years on the Avon Park City Council both as a councilmember and as a deputy mayor. Brenda Gray — thank you for your timeless service and dedication to the citizens of Avon Park your commitment is truly appreciated from January 2001 to November 2021.”
Gray said, “Thank you so much; I appreciate this; I appreciate you very much Council; Welcome to all; I will miss you all.”
Addressing the new councilmembers, Gray said, “Just remember to take this serious because it is serious and welcome you guys. I know you are going to do a great job.”
Schrader read the following from Johnson’s recognition award, “In appreciation for your willingness to serve the citizens of Avon Park by being appointed to fill a vacancy on the Avon Park City Council — February 2021 — November 2021. Councilmember Shirley Johnson — Thank you for all the kindness and caring you showed to the City employees.
Johnson said, “Thank you. To the new councilmembers, welcome aboard, the decisions are in your hands to serve with your heart and I know you are going to do a wonderful job and I love each and every one of you. And, to the citizens of Avon Park, thank you for allowing me to serve you. I enjoyed it. It was a great ride.”
The three new councilmembers join Mayor Garret Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard to comprise the five-member council.