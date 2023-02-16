AVON PARK — A southside area where there have been a number of shootings and murders will be getting additional lighting in an effort to deter criminal activity.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Carolina Avenue Church of Christ Pastor Herbert Sykes requested more lighting in the area of Alina McWhite Park.
“Since I have been here, for the past 15 years, we have encountered seven shootings in that area where the city has a park/playground area,” he said. “Four of those resulted in deaths and one resulted in a young child and an adult being shot in the park.”
Just about three weeks ago, a young man was killed on the grounds behind the church and last year a young man was shot by the front door of the church and then he crossed the road and passed away, he said.
The church is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Fred Conner Street and Carolina Avenue.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had a surveillance tower there, which drove the criminal elements into darker areas, Sykes said.
He asked the City Council if there is a way to increase the lighting on Fred Conner Street so people wouldn’t come in and use the darkness to do “whatever” they do in that area.
“We have a lot of kids that use the park. It is a wonderful area, but when you get that criminal element encroaching there it makes it where no one can enjoy it,” Sykes said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked Sykes if he believed more lighting was needed in the park or more toward the street and if streetlights would be appropriate?
Sykes replied there needs to be more lighting toward the street with the help of streetlights.
City Manager Mark Schrader said the crime did not happen on city property, however he received a call from an attorney who may be representing the victim’s family.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said there is a possibility of litigation and they (family’s attorney) will be trying to get information from the city. He suggested the city might want to wait until that is resolved. He said litigation can use just about everything that a person says in an odd way.
Anderson noted that the park is closed at dusk so there should be no one there after dark. He also noted if the city wants more streetlights, it can do that.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said one streetlight near the lot would provide sufficient light to help the area.
Duke Energy doesn’t charge for putting in streetlights, the city just pays a monthly fee and Duke maintains it, he said.
Gerald Snell, who is the City’s CRA board chairman, said he spoke with neighbors in the area after the recent killing of the young man. Most of the neighbors are elderly and some believed the city wouldn’t help the neighborhood.
But he told them, ‘Yes” the city does care and if there is something that can get done, it will get done, Snell said.
The lights may be vandalized, but, “if we can at least save a human life, it is worth it,” Snell said.
Council agreed to contact Duke Energy to add a streetlight near the park.