AVON PARK — After the City of Avon Park received no responses to its RFP (request for proposal) that closed Aug. 27 for the Brickell Building, the Mayor agreed with the City Manager that another RFP should be issued for the Main Street structure that is owned by the City.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manger Mark Schrader asked the Council if it wanted to put out another request for proposal (RFP) for the building?
Garett Anderson responded, “I think so.”
For the benefit of the three new councilmembers, Anderson said the Brickell Building has been a very tedious, ongoing project and there is not a great answer for it so we are kind of hampered either way.
“If the City keeps the building and tries to renovate it you’re going to be in for a million bucks, if we try to sell it, people are not too interested in buying it because it is going to cost them a million bucks to fix it,” he said.
So the best option the City really has at this point is to hope that someone “takes it off our hands” and actually brings it back into private hands so they can put businesses in there and have people rent the upstairs and get it back on the tax rolls, Anderson said. “It is sort of kicking the can down the road in one way, but there is also the potential that someone would come by and put a good bid on it.
So an RFP should be put out for one more round, he said.
Anderson asked Schrader for a suggestion on how many days to have the RFP out.
Schrader responded 60 days.
The next question is the termite issue, which is affecting the nearby stores, Schrader said. A termite treatment quote from last year was near $25,000. Should the City do that or wait for 60 days?
Anderson said he would wait and have it addressed by the next person.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the City could hire a marketing person to promote the sale of the building nationwide.
Anderson said, on that note, he spoke to a couple of real-estate people and a couple of brokers about that.
It is not on the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) because the City has not signed an agreement with a real-estate broker, he said. The problem with doing that is it is a City-owned building so the City can’t just set a price and put it out for sale.
Anderson said he was going to talk to City Attorney Gerald Buhr to see, if after tying the bid process multiple times, the City has leeway to try something different.
If the building was out with a broker with an agreed upon price, more people will be seeing it and the real-estate agents will know how much money is in it for them to sell that property.
Barnard said he agreed with that.
Anderson said ideally if there is a wealthy, goodhearted soul around here that is local and cares about the area, that would be the ideal person.
The two-story building, with about 25,452 square feet, was built in 1921 and is located at 2-12 East Main Street.