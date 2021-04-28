AVON PARK — City workers will be doing the cleanup work of arsenic impacted soil at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
The City Council approved contracts Monday with Environmental Consulting & Technology to oversee the cleanup and to take soil samples at the former Poole Aircraft site at 1535 State Road 64 West.
The scope of work shows that two separate areas with arsenic-impacted soils were identified from 0 to 2 feet below the land surface. One area was estimated to include 13.3 cubic yards, weighing 18 tons, while the other area included 82.2 cubic yards, weighing 115 tons.
The excavated areas will be left open pending the confirmation of laboratory results. If the laboratory results meet the criteria, then the excavations will be backfilled with clean soil.
If the testing results are greater than the criteria, additional soil will be excavated and additional confirmation soil samples will be collected.
Most of the work, if not all of it, will be done in-house, said Councilwoman Maria Sutherland.
Council approved three contracts with Environmental Consulting & Technology in connection with the cleanup.
Sutherland explained they are different covering inspection and monitoring, while the city rents equipment and uses its manpower making the overall cost about $30,000. It would have cost between $75,000 to $110,000 if the work was done by an outside company.
“We have the capacity and the capability to do it,” she said. “We have staff that is very well prepared to do that kind of work.
“It will save the taxpayers a lot of money by us doing it ourselves.”
According to the agreement with Environmental Consulting & Technology, the work will be conducted between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the field work beginning May 17.
It is anticipated that the excavation will require two to three days of field work. The laboratory results should be available within one to two days.
A report documenting the field activities and confirmatory soil sample results will be provided within three weeks.
The soil contamination at the airport was initially discovered in 2015.
At the time, two aircraft-related businesses were found to have caused soil contamination. Cleanup at one site had been completed years ago, but the former Poole Industries site, which was previously Dumont Aircraft, required additional cleanup.