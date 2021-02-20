AVON PARK — An industrial site at the Avon Park Executive Airport requires further cleanup of soil that was contaminated with arsenic by an aircraft-related business.
At its Monday meeting, the City Council will consider a few options for the environmental cleanup.
In a May 7, 2020 letter, to an environmental company working with the City of Avon Park, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection stated the area with arsenic levels above commercial/industrial levels was not addressed. DEP wanted clarification of how this area will be cleaned up.
The council agenda notes that contamination assessments were completed in 2014/2015.
The presentation provided by Environmental Consulting & Technology Inc. states the environmental cleanup at the Ag Flying Services location is completed, but the Poole Hangar location requires more work to be completed.
The site history notes that Poole Industries, Inc. operated an engine testing and repair company at the site. An engine test rack was observed on an outdoor concrete pad with oil-stained concrete and surrounding soil.
In April 2015, the City of Avon Park removed the concrete slab and excavated soils beneath the pad.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection subsequently required a site assessment.
Environmental Consulting & Technology offered two cleanup options for Unrestricted Land Use – removing impacted soil with an estimated cost range of $150,000-$200,000 and removing impacted soil and soil blending with an estimated cost range of $100,000-$150,000.
Also, there are two cleanup options for Restricted Land Use – cover impacted soil with two feet of clean fill with no cost listed for this option and pavement over impacted soil with an estimated cost range of $75,000-$100,000 with annual operating costs of $2,000-$4,000.
An airport budget summary related to the contamination cleanup shows the airport received a general fund loan of $300,000 along with a settlement payment of $40,000 for a total cleanup budget of $340,000.
The cleanup costs to date total $220,230.50, which does not include the legal services costs that totaled $41,558.85.
The total remaining cleanup budget is $119,769.50.