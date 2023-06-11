The Avon Park City Council will consider a lease agreement for a communication tower to be erected on the property of the Sheriff’s Office North District substation at 304 W. Pleasant Ave. in Avon Park.
In December Council voted 4-1 directing City Attorney Gerald Buhr to start the negotiation of the lease of the property for the tower and for planning staff to start the process for rezoning the property. Councilwoman Berniece Taylor voted “no.”
A 95-foot monopole tower is proposed to be erected by CitySwitch to improve cellular service and for other communication uses.
AT&T needs a tower in the area to improve its coverage, an attorney representing CitySwitch informed the Council in December. After checking other areas that were too close to housing, they chose a location north of the Sheriff’s substation, in the existing tree line, which shields it from view. There is currently an existing tower in the area.
The 22-page lease draft agreement is blank in specifying the rental rate for the property use.
Frank Rome, representative of Ignite Wireless, advised Buhr that there were two areas that would be deal breakers in the proposed lease agreement:
• Making monthly payments equal to the monthly rental rate during the Testing Period is not an option.
• Concerning rent increases by CPI (Consumer Price Index) or FMV (Fair Market Value) – they can offer annual increases of 1.5%, anything else is not possible.
“Should it not be possible to bend on these two we will not be able to move forward,” Rome stated.
The City Council will meet for a regular meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park.