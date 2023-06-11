The Avon Park City Council will consider a lease agreement for a communication tower to be erected on the property of the Sheriff’s Office North District substation at 304 W. Pleasant Ave. in Avon Park.

In December Council voted 4-1 directing City Attorney Gerald Buhr to start the negotiation of the lease of the property for the tower and for planning staff to start the process for rezoning the property. Councilwoman Berniece Taylor voted “no.”

