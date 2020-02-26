AVON PARK — The Station Building, that most recently housed the Church Service Center, will be torn down to make way for a new building for the return of the volunteer group that assists the needy.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the council wants to tear down the old police station building and erect a new structure in its place to better suit the Church Service Center.
“That is obviously a better option for them,” he said. “To my knowledge they are very in favor of that. The building will better suit them and it will be a more permanent home for them over the situation that they have now at a more industrial property.”
The Station Building is also the traditional location of where it has been so it will be familiar with all the citizens who seek those services, Anderson said.
The location of the old skate park (Rowe Street), which was torn down, will become a paved parking lot, he said.
The Church Service Center was displaced from the old Station Building on Butler Avenue when it was damage by Hurricane Irma. The Center recently moved into the former Jahna Concrete office on South Railroad Avenue.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, “We decided we would provide Hurricane Irma insurance proceeds already tagged for the old police building since 2017.”
The council considered leasing the old police building to the Church Service Center for 50 years or having the city oversee the demolition of the building, determining design specifications and then bidding the project or allowing the funding to be given to the Church Service Center to let them design and build as they see fit.
The latter made more sense, Sutherland said. Part of the insurance proceeds will be used for public parking as well.
“This is the best plan for both the city being able to use the old ‘Jahna’ property for our Streets Department and the Church Service Center having their building built as they see fit,” she said. “They provide a service to the community that is incomparable.
“I think what kept us from moving forward in the past was a suggestion of converting the old police station into a museum. That plan was expensive and not realistic.”
Currently the Streets Department has a staging area off North Central Avenue, Sutherland said.
“I think the residents in that area will be happy not to have a barn in the middle of their neighborhood once the Streets Department vacates that location and moves to the old Jahna location,” she said.