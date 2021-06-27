AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is looking to allow “artisan manufacturing and craft production businesses” in the downtown with the City Council considering Monday an amendment to City’s Land Development Code.
The Central Florida Regional Planning Council worked on the proposed revision to the Land Development Code that would allow light manufacturing and small-scale production and/or preparation of craft food and beverage products.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said recently that the focus was on the Main Street, C-4 zoning district, to fill up some of the buildings.
Parking is not required for commercial businesses, but it is required for residential properties, she noted.
Since there are several empty storefronts on Main Street and there is no parking requirement, it would behoove the City to change some of the land use regulations to include light manufacturing such as face masks, guitar making or craft beer production.
It would expand and be more inclusive of the type of businesses they are trying to bring back to Avon Park, such as light manufacturing that is not smelly, messy, smoky or noisy that is all done indoors, Sutherland said.
The planning council stated in its presentation on the proposed land use amendment that the City of Avon Park has expressed interest in providing new opportunities to encourage the establishment of businesses engaged in light manufacturing and production, light assembly and sale/distribution of lighter-order products.
These types of businesses may be referred to as “artisan manufacturing and craft production businesses.”
Typically, these types of businesses have negligible negative impacts on surrounding properties and produce little to no vibration, noise, fumes or other nuisances.
Examples of artisan manufacturing include: glass blowing, custom papermaking and printing, jewelry making and similar arts and crafts, artist studios and/or classes, lower-order medical supply production, furniture making/upholstering and woodworking and cabinet shops.
Examples of craft food and beverage production include: small-batch bakeries, candy and confectionary productions/shops, specialty/cottage food preparations/production/shops, micro-breweries, micro-wineries, micro-distilleries and coffee roasting/shops.
The first reading and public hearing on the ordinance amending the City’s Land Development Code will be at the City Council meeting at 6 p.m., Monday.
It will go before the City’s Planning and Zoning Board at 5:30 p.m., July 13.
The ordinance’s second reading and public hearing are scheduled for the City Council meeting at 6 p.m., July 26.