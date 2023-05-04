The City of Avon Park addresses a variety of Code Enforcement issues and sees various levels of action by property owners to remedy their violations.
The City will be looking into adding some scenarios to its policy on Code Enforcement lien reductions for extenuating circumstances.
Two requests for Code Enforcement lien reductions came before the City Council recently with one case related to a rental property that the owner was unaware of the problem and the other case the owner had remedied some of the code issues.
Both property owners requested a 90% reduction, but according to the City's policy the maximum relief Council could provide was a 40% reduction.
After council approved the two lien reductions, Mayor Garrett Anderson said it seems to be the will of the council to have the city attorney develop another provision for Code Enforcement fine reductions in circumstances where a percentage of the property has been rehabilitated.
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire said, as has been mentioned with the issues with squatters, it should be noted by the City if there is some type of proof that bad activity has been going on at a property then someone purchases it and rehabilitates it then those causing the bad activity return.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he would like to put together a small group including Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle, the city manager, if he has time, and McGuire, because she had some good ideas the last time the City considered one of these.
This group would see if it could develop a better policy, he said.
When he did the original one he noted it would have to be tweaked in the future, Buhr noted.
"I would like to see this as fair as we could possibly get it," he said. "When I say fair, I mean fair to the people who are buyers and the people who are suffering from the violations."
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor said some property owners won't comply no matter what the City says.
Buhr said the property owners would have to go before the City Council if the reduction request was over 30%. Both of those properties (the council had just approved) got a reduction over 30%, so they got a benefit out of it.
"I would never suggest we would go to 90% [reduction] in either one of these cases simply because, as you say, there wasn't much of a tremendous amount of effort to get with the City," to see what was needed to come into compliance, he said. Labelle is very helpful with property owners in explaining what needs to be done.