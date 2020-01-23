AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is getting bids for safety glass for the protection of those who work at the utility payment window in City Hall.
Streets Supervisor Robert Trevino informed the City Council recently that two bids have come in for the City Hall Utility window and he is waiting for one more from Central Florida Glass.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if it was for the bullet-proof glass?
Trevino responded, “Yes.”
Interim City Manager Kim Gay interjected that there is an option with some of the quotes to put metal underneath the window. So for extra protection that will be included in the quotes.
“What does the Council think about that?” Anderson asked.
Councilman Jim Barnard said, if they are going that far, the contractors might as well go all the way. “If we are going to protect them, protect them, safety first.”
Trevino asked about the skate park on South Butler Avenue that council had previously decided to have demolished.
“Do we want to completely demo that out and are we going to do a parking lot there?” he asked.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked if a “permeable” parking lot could be put there until the city finds out what will be happening with the Station Building across the street? Anderson agreed that would be the wisest thing.
“We can, however, go ahead and tear the concrete out,” he said. “Is that something city staff would be doing?”
Trevino said it could be done in-house or through an outside subcontractor, which would get it done quicker.
Anderson asked if the city had the equipment to simply pick it up and haul it to the dump? Trevino said it can be busted up and taken out with the clam trucks and hauled out to the landfill. Anderson said that would be cheaper.
Trevino said he will make it a priority.
Gay said a gentleman came in recently who wanted to redo the skate park and not have it removed, but he was not present at the council meeting. Anderson said the park is not fixable and in terms of skating, the park is useless.