AVON PARK — The Avon Park Executive Airport hangar rentals have been hanging in there at very low rates for many years, but are marked for an increase.
Florida Airport Management is requesting rental increases – per fair market value, according to the City Council agenda. Rental increases have not occurred for at least 18 years.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the increase is a large percentage. The new rates will be equivalent or, in most cases, lower than other area airports.
“I looked at some of the prices that were on there and basically some people are only paying 3 to 10 cents a square foot for the rentals, which is pretty low,” he said. Some of the rates may be raised 100% or more, “but it makes you understand why the airport was always being in the red and always lost money on it.
“This is one of our premier items in the City of Avon Park and it needs to be self-sustaining. For those who are local here, I hate to see the cost go up that much,” Barnard said. “I knew it was coming. I didn’t expect it to be that high, but when you look at the numbers it makes sense.
“We are just trying to catch up a little bit,” he said. “I hate to see somebody go from $100 a month to $200 a month, but when you have a few hundred-thousand dollar airplane in there then hopefully those people will continue to stay and hopefully they can afford it. It is a fair increase, it is just kind of shocking when you hear the percentage wise.”
The rate increases will most likely be voted on during the next meeting, Barnard said.
Th rate increases will hopefully provide Florida Airport Management, which will manage the airport, some money for the city, Barnard said.
“I think it will be a positive move and it will give the airport a chance to grow, because they will have money to spend and build more hangars.”
A comparison of the monthly fees shows currently a “small” T-hangar is $183.52, while the new proposed fee shows a “single” rate at $321.50. Currently a “twin” hangar is $250.89, while the new proposed “twin” fee shows $407.74 per month.
Currently, office space in the terminal building is $1 per square foot, plus tax. The proposed rent for the terminal building is $9.50 per square foot, plus tax.
The tie-down fees appear to remain the same or change very little.