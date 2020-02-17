AVON PARK — A City resident who lives near Avon Park High is willing to pay for speed bumps to slow the afternoon rush of students departing from school, but the City Council decided first to seek assistance from the Sheriff’s Office.
Cynthia Roe arrived near the end of last Monday’s City Council meeting after the City Council discussed the issue, which was included in the agenda.
Roe said she has been living on Riviera Street for nearly 11 years.
“The students that are coming out of the high school they have been driving recklessly,” she said. “As soon as they come out of their side entrance my road is right there. Before is wasn’t that big of an issue because my kids were smaller, but now that my kids are older.”
Also, three families have moved in on the street and they have kids and some that are younger than her kids, they are toddlers, Roe said. The other day a truck came racing down and her neighbor tried to get into his vehicle to get the tag number, but he couldn’t do it.
“I kind of stood in the middle of the road and a student swerved to avoid hitting me and he managed to curse me out,” she said. “I am willing come up with the money myself to buy the speed bumps just so something can be done because over the years it has gotten way worse and those kids don’t care.”
The Sheriff’s Office said they could only have deputies there if they are available, Roe said. If they get a call, obviously, they have to take that call.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said earlier in the meeting Council decided to contact the Sheriff’s Office to do something about it.
“We would like to go that route to see if anything can be done without having to construct something,” he said.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said when the City has requested an extra patrol in the past from the Sheriff’s Office it has been very responsive.
Roe said the School Resource Officer was at the road recently and that was very convenient and they had a patrol between two of the houses and they actually caught one of the students speeding down the road so that was a plus for the residents on the street.