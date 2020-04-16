AVON PARK — The city will seek bids to demolish the old Station Building on South Butler Avenue and put paved parking nearby where an old skate park was recently demolished.
The Station building was occupied by the Church Service Center, but was damaged by Hurricane Irma. In January, the Church Service Center relocated from the Station Building to the former Jahna Concrete office on South Railroad Avenue, which is on city-owned property.
Councilman Jim Barnard said the City Council agreed Monday to offer the Church Service Center an opportunity to seek bids on the demolition of The Station building.
"If they would demolish it for less money than what we would get a bid for, we may give them the money to have it demolished and then lease them the property," he said.
The city received $98,000 in insurance money, which will be used in part to construct a paved parking lot where the skate park was located, he said. Some of the insurance money could be used to demolish the building.
The Church Service Center wanted a five-year lease on the former Jahna location, but the city, looking to use the property itself, provided a one-year lease. Barnard said, the Church Service Center may want to construct a building after The Station building is removed.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the former Jahna Concrete office is prime property for the relocation of the city's Streets Department.
The remaining insurance money after the demolition, along with funds from the Church Service Center, could go toward rebuilding on that site and then the city would provide a long-term lease to the center, she said.