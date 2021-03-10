AVON PARK — The City Council discussed, with a recently hired law firm, its next moves in reviewing and moving forward a long-term lease proposal for the Avon Park Executive Airport.
At a special meeting on March 1, council agreed to have the law firm of Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell represent the city in contract consultation in the Florida Airport Management’s proposal seeking a 30-year lease for the entire airport.
The law firm stated the city’s options are:
• To retain the status quo.
• Retain operational control, hire airport manager or secure management agreement.
• Retain operational control, lease non-aeronautical areas to generate revenue.
• Lease airport, set performance standards/require investments.
• Sell/privatize airport.
Participating in Monday’s council meeting remotely by Zoom, Councilwoman Brenda Gray said the city should not be involved in the day-to-day operation of the airport and it should be self-sustaining and not losing money.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he believed all the councilmembers would agree that the airport should be self-sustaining and not losing money.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland stressed she wanted local preference in the hiring of contractors at the airport.
The law firm stated that should council want to move forward with a long-term lease of the airport, the steps would include: finalize the goals for the airport then request for more information from the proposer and then advertise or the city advertise an RFP (request for proposal) using city goals and guidance.
Anderson said council approved requesting more information from Florida Airport Management and assessing a $10,000 application fee and then advertising an RFP for the airport, as required by statute, for a set period from 21 to 90 days.
The airport is currently operating in the red and hasn’t been in the black for about 10 years except for one year when it received insurance claims from a hurricane, Anderson explained.
Over 10 years ago there was a lot more fuel sales at the airport with a person who was handling the fuel operations, but there was a falling out with city administration at the time, Anderson explained. The city got its own fuel truck, but the level of service has continually gone down and therefore the customer base has gone down.
The airport rentals have mostly been full, so the city could use more hangars and industrial bays, which would probably put the city in the black, he said.
Some staff at the airport would help get the customer base back. The easiest way to do that is through a lease to a firm that wants to run the entire airport, but if that doesn’t work out then the city would have to have its own staff there or work out some type of partnership agreement.