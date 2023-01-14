101 W. Main St., Avon Park

The property at 101 W. Main St., Avon Park, pictured in March 2021 soon after the Wylde Building was demolished. The City of Avon Park will seek proposals for the property, while also developing a plan to add some park elements to it.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The City of Charm will be seeking proposals for the vacant property at 101 W. Main St. where Wylde Building stood before it was demolished about two years ago.

Council had previously discussed putting in a couple of benches and making a few improvements to the property. Some council members do not want an empty green space on Main Street if no buyer or developer comes forward soon with interest in the property.

