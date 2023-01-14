AVON PARK — The City of Charm will be seeking proposals for the vacant property at 101 W. Main St. where Wylde Building stood before it was demolished about two years ago.
Council had previously discussed putting in a couple of benches and making a few improvements to the property. Some council members do not want an empty green space on Main Street if no buyer or developer comes forward soon with interest in the property.
The Wylde Building was built by Max Wild, according to Avon Park historians.
At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson said the city probably doesn’t want to go too in depth in creating an elaborate park. The city manager has suggested putting the property out for proposals from investors who would want to build, Anderson added.
“We don’t want to have a vacant spot on Main Street. We wanted to tear that building down that had already been condemned and hopefully have someone build a new building there,” he said.
Anderson suggested the city put together an RFP (request for proposals), which could go unanswered for a week or even 10 years. Nevertheless, the city should also think about what to fill the green space (empty property) with, Anderson said.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he would work with City Manager Mark Schrader to develop an RFP for the property.
Anderson said perhaps by the council’s next meeting, they will be able to review some options for the RFP. He said the city would like to see another building there with business on the bottom and living space or more businesses upstairs.
The idea is to bring more traffic downtown and more people living downtown, he added.
Concerning the green space, the city staff has planted grass there and there is irrigation to support trees. It was suggested in the past to maybe put in a couple of park benches or something to that effect, Anderson said.
The city is going through the lane repurposing study on Main Street so maybe they should wait for outcome of the study before making any decisions, he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he wouldn’t mind having a couple of park benches out there and some lights and a checkers table, but the city should move forward with trying to sell the property.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure suggested a hedge along the back of the property so you can’t see all the industrial stuff and a couple of benches.
It was noted there was a nearby building that was an eyesore.
Anderson said he had spoken with that property owner several times suggesting he apply for a CRA grant.
“With his several storefronts, he could easily get a grant to get it painted. It is unacceptable at this point,” Anderson said.
Ultimately, city staff was instructed to put together a beautification package to include a hedge in the back and possibly a couple of trees. That package will then be brought before the Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency to see if it has interest in funding it, Anderson said Thursday.