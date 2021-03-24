AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council voted Monday to continue with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforce services within the city.
In November, Sheriff Paul Blackman informed the council about the cost of providing services to the city. He sought a $1.1 million annual increase from the city.
There was some talk of starting a city police force, but council agreed that would be a costly option.
The Monday City Council meeting agenda included an item from Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and City Manager Mark Schrader recommending discussion and a motion to let the Blackman know the city plans to continue with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services – pending negotiations.
At Monday’s council meeting, Blackman said he is preparing his department’s budget and wanted to know of the city’s intentions.
Barnard said he previously had a good discussion with Blackman.
Barnard made a motion to continue with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services for at least a year if not four years, and to have the city manager negotiate a contract with maybe incremental increases so there is a not a shock of a big bill all at once.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland seconded the motion.
Speaking to Blackman, Sutherland said, “We are trying to find where we are going to cut [the city’s budget] to increase the budget requirements that you want and those monies are not going to be available this fiscal year because likely there will be a tax increase and it won’t happen until the following fiscal year.
“I don’t know how flexible you are in that whole realm of discussion, because I would not want to go into an agreement knowing that we don’t have the money and again we will be in the same predicament next year.”
Blackman said, “It is not what I want, it is what the citizens need for their protection, there is a big difference there.”
In his conversation with Barnard and Schrader, “We are flexible,” Blackman said. “We are asking for $1.1 million roughly to get to where we need to be in addition to your current $1.4 million.
“So I am not unrealistic to realize that you all can’t come with that in time especially in the middle of a fiscal year. So we will definitely be flexible in trying to work through that together.”
Council voted 4-0 in favor of the motion to continue with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services within the City of Avon Park.
Councilwoman Shirley Johnson abstained from voting because she works for the Sherriff’s Office.
Sutherland said Tuesday, “return on investment” may be an area the city will have to use to come up with the funding for the sheriff’s services.
There will likely be an increase in taxes, she said.
“There will be some creative economics and hopefully the sheriff will be able to work with what the city has until he is satisfied with what the city is able to provide,” Sutherland said.