AVON PARK — The City Council will help support the Boys & Girls Club’s efforts to start a community garden at its Avon Park location as a learning experience for the club’s elementary students.
Highlands County Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dave Cornuet spoke to the City Council recently about the plans to build a vegetable garden on the club’s site in Avon Park.
The project would bring some of the older folks in Avon Park into the club to assist with the kids learning agriculture, he said.
“Our kids live in a rural community right in the middle of Florida,” Cornuet stated in an October letter to the City Council. “They see cows, chickens and different crops on a routine basis yet are not physically exposed to these things in an active sense.
“Our youth typically share the city life experience more than the country life. We would like to introduce them to the other side of life here in Highlands County, the country living side.”
Cornuet asked for financial support for the project through a Community Support Funding Grant of $5,000.
After meeting with the City Council, Cornuet said, “It looks like the Avon Park City Council will be picking up half of the tab for the community garden with hopes that the CRA will do the same for the other half.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “The council looked to gladly participate but the $5,000 in conjunction with existing projects would exceed the allotted budget.
“The item will be put before the CRA because of the educational nature of the project and if they refuse I would assume the budget for the city will likely be amended to get it done.”
Cornuet said, “With help from our friends at the Highlands County Extension Office, we feel confident that our kids will get the right education and assistance they need to be successful farmers or growers.
“We intend to guide our young gardeners into a new sense of giving and generosity by encouraging them to present their harvest of crops to our local food bank as a donation to those less fortunate.”