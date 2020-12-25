AVON PARK — The Wild Building is still slated to be demolished, but a timeline on the work and probable associated road closure have not been announced.
At a September City Council meeting, engineer Carl Cool said the building would have to be brought up to today’s building standards, therefore it would be cheaper to tear it down and rebuild to the current standards rather than salvage the old building.
The building incurred substantial damage from storms and hurricanes through the years.
Council voted 3-2 in September to demolish the building. The late Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted against the demolition.
The work to remove the hazardous materials in the structure, in preparation of the demolition, started in the beginning of November.
City Manager Mark Schrader said recently that Excavation Point removed the hazardous material about a month ago.
Schrader said he directed the city’s Public Works Department to check with Excavation Point to find out what the timeline will be for the demolition. The construction company is likely working with the Florida Department of Transportation on when a portion of Main Street, which is a state road, can be closed during the demo work, he said.
Excavation Point Inc., of Sebring, had the low bid of $84,420 to take down the building.
The two-story structure at 101 W. Main St., which was built in 1921, is owned by the City of Avon Park.
Excavation Point, with the low bid of $15,575, recently demolished the old Station Building/Butler Building at 195 Rowe St., which was used by the Church Service Center until it was damaged by Hurricane Irma.