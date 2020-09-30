AVON PARK — The Avon Park Executive Airport, which has languished in recent years, will be getting a full-time employee to work on turning around the facility.
There had been consideration to having only a “greeter” person at the airport, but discussion at Monday’s Community Redevelopment Agency meeting focused on having someone with aviation experience at the facility full-time who could handle many duties.
Avon Park resident and pilot Patrick Danzey said before the City took over the airport in 2015, the airport was selling on average of 110,000 gallons of fuel, but since the City took over it has been less than 5,000 one year and the maximum was 24,000 gallons of aviation fuel sold.
So over the years the City has lost between 80% and 95% of its fuel sales, he said. The lost profits on that, between $50,000 and $80,000 per year, could help fund employees at the airport.
Currently the airport is not providing the economic impact that it should because of the loss of 80% of the traffic there, Danzey said.
The idea of just having a greeter or customer service person at the airport is continuing a bad business model, he said. Whoever is hired has to be outgoing and a people person, but also able to help write grant applications and work with the Florida Department of Transportation, FAA and work with the City’s airport consultant on projects.
The airport definitely needs a full-time person and maybe someone on the weekend and not a minimum wage employee, Danzey said.
City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland suggested hiring an airport manager at a salary of $60,000 with the cost split between the City’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the City’s general fund.
Sutherland also suggested hiring a marketing person at $60,000 who would market the airport and the entire City.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said this isn’t the right time to hire two people for $120,000 given the current economic situation.
Resident and pilot Bill Jarrett said the airport will not be turned around in short order so the City should consider a budget for four or five years out.
During his 20 years on the Airport CRA Advisory Board they were able to attract government agencies, FDOT and FAA to put a considerable amount of money into the airport, which was done under the thought that the operation would exist.
So there is a fiduciary responsibility that will always exist, he said.
Councilman Jim Barnard said Tuesday the the airport position is in the City’s 2020-21 budget with more than enough money to hire an airport manager and possible somebody with the qualifications of an FBO (fixed based operator).
Also, there is $60,000 in the budget to hire someone to market the airport and the rest of the City, he said.
“I think that we can promote the airport and actually make it profitable as well as make it one of the golden gems the City has available,” Barnard said. He suggested putting in an industrial park there, aviation related or not, which would be a great option to bring other businesses to the City.