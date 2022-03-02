SEBRING — A 46-year-old Avon Park woman received critical injuries Tuesday morning in a traffic crash on State Road 17.
Around 9 a.m., the woman was driving a sedan east on Beacon Avenue, approaching State Road 17, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
A heavy-duty pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on State Road 17, approaching Beacon Avenue.
The sedan failed to yield for the truck and trailer. The car collided with the truck and trailer. The car came to rest in the northbound lane of State Road 17. The truck came to rest on the west shoulder in a citrus grove. The trailer, that had been connected to the truck, came to rest on the east shoulder.
The driver of the sedan was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, the FHP report states.
The 37-year-old man from Sebring, who was driving the truck, received minor injuries.
The FHP report indicates drivers of both vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.