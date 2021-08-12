AVON PARK — Residents will likely see an increase in the fire assessment and property tax rate, but there won’t be a new special assessment to help pay for law enforcement services.
At the previous City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson suggested looking into a special assessment to help with the city’s payment to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr researched the issue and inform the City Council on Monday that there was an attempt to pass a bill in 2015 that would allow it, but it didn’t pass. He couldn’t locate any municipalities in the state that had it.
Anderson said Tuesday that council reviewed the general fund in the budget workshop prior to Monday’s City Council meeting.
The law enforcement budget and some of the fire department’s budget is funded by the city’s general fund.
The city does have considerable reserves and the city also has the ability to borrow from the water and sanitation department’s “return on investment,” Anderson said.
“Chances are there is going to be some type of increase. but I don’t think it is going to be very drastic,” he said.
At this point the proposed annual fire assessment rate is $140 per residential unit and a property tax rate of 2.24 mills, but it should be far less than that, Anderson said.
The current annual fire assessment rate is $112 per residential unit and the property tax rate is 1.0 mill.
“I wouldn’t expect a huge increase one way or another,” Anderson said. “We will have to see how it all shakes out.”
The council is looking into salary increases for certain employees or possibly all employees, he added. “So we don’t know exactly what the impact of that is going to be. It will be several meetings before we really know that answer.”