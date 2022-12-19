AVON PARK — An area pro wrestling association is looking to hold a free event in Avon Park at the end of January, but time is short to wrestle with all the contract details with the city.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said he developed a draft license agreement for the Classic Wrestling Association, which wants to have wrestling events in the city.
The agreement is not something he wanted council to approve now as he wants council to review the agreement and think about it, he said.
The wrestling association wants to hold events at the city’s MLK Jr. Sports Complex that the Boys & Girls Club is currently utilizing.
Buhr said he didn’t know what the fee was going to be so the city has to figure out how to come up with a fee. He has gotten information from the Tampa Sports Authority, which has delt with similar situations.
An issue that needs to be resolved is the association is planning its first event at the end of January and the City Council has one meeting in January so that is going to be difficult, Buhr said.
He doesn’t want the wrestling association to advertise the event if the city doesn’t come to an agreement. Buhr suggested a special meeting may be needed in January to get it done.
There were no representatives of the wrestling association at the recent council meeting.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said his advice would be for the association to schedule this first event later so they would have more time to plan and more time to advertise it. The association is also looking for donations and sponsorships so a delay would also give the group more time for that as well.
Anderson said he would probably not be in favor of a special meeting just for the topic of the agreement because it would expend a lot of city funds just for a non-profit event that the city will not necessarily benefit from.
“If you are not OK with moving forward with their timeline as presented, I would deny it and tell them to try it again later,” Anderson said.
City Manager Mark Schrader said he told the group a couple of times that they were “putting the cart before the horse.”
Buhr said if the agreement can’t be done before the event it will have to be canceled.
Anderson said Friday he is supposed to meet today with Highlands County Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dave Cornuet to go over it. The Boys & Girls Club would be the non-profit, 501C3, that partners with the wrestling association.
“It would be my advice to push it back,” Anderson said. But, from what he understands, there is a lot of back-end planning that goes into the event, including scheduling all the wrestlers.
Anderson said it would be a free event to the community to provide entertainment to the community.
“I know they want to do an entire series, so this would be kind of a test to see how many people are interested in this sort of thing. If there is a big interest, you could see an entire league there,” he said.
Classic Wrestling Association from Florida, based in Arcadia, states it is a pro wrestling promotion bringing the best possible independent wrestling to Florida venues.