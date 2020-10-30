AVON PARK — The hazardous materials removal is scheduled to start Tuesday at the Wylde Building on Main Street in Avon Park in preparation of the building’s demolition.
Excavation Point Inc., of Sebring, will be bringing the 101 W. Main St. building down with the lowest bid of $84,420.
The two-story structure, which was built in 1921, is owned by the City of Avon Park.
The Wylde Building, 101 W. Main St., has a building value of $51,110 and land value of $26,622, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser.
At a September City Council meeting engineer Carl Cool said the building would have to be brought up to today’s building standards so it would be cheaper to tear it down and rebuild to the current standards rather than salvage the old building.
The building has incurred substantial damage from storms and hurricanes, he said. There has been a lot of structural damage because of rotting inside and years of deterioration inside that has been occurring over and over.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland voted against the demolition of the building.
Also, Excavation Point Inc., with the low bid of $15,575, recently demolished the old Station Building/Butler Building at 195 Rowe St., which was used by the Church Service Center until it was damaged by Hurricane Irma.
The City Council had voted unanimously in July to demolish the building.
City Manager Mark Schrader said the City Council Nov. 9 meeting agenda will include discussion on the Wylde Building property and the Station Building property.