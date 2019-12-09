AVON PARK — As legal matters are finalized with the Wylde Building, the City Council will consider moving forward with having the Main Street structure demolished.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Friday that the City should be good to go with moving forward with the building following the legal challenges.
There were code enforcement related liens on the property that were higher than what the property was worth and a county building official deemed that the building should be torn down and would probably not be suitable for rebuilding, he said.
The City acquired the building due to the unpaid code fines, which led to a lien on the structure.
The facade on the building had issues with blocks and tiles falling off the building, which was a safety concern, Anderson said. The property owners to the west have complained that pests have been coming from the building so it is a problem for all the neighbors in the area as well.
The City had a bid about two or three years ago of around $70,000 for the demolition of the structure, he said. There was another demo bid, but he doesn’t remember the details of the bid.
The idea at one point was to tear down it down and make it a green area like a little park, which would be a place holder until someone would want to construct a building there or make some other use from the property, Anderson said.
The Wylde Building, 101 W. Main St., has a building value of $51,620 and land value of $26,622, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website.
In a Dec. 5 letter to Interim City Clerk Suzie Gentry, Engineer Carl Cool said he checked the Wylde Building again noting that the last time he was in the building was several months ago.
“It was my opinion at that time that the only reasonable thing to do with the building was to demo the entire building,” he said. Public records show it was constructed in 1921.
To renovate the inside of the building to a usable structure, the current Florida Building code would require a Level 3 Renovation Project, which requires that 100% of the building be brought up to current code standards, Cool said. None of the building meets current code standards.
The renovation of the building would require an almost complete building re-build, he said.
“It is my opinion that this type of expenditure on the 98-year-old building would not be feasible,” Cool said. “I personally see no reasonable option for the City except to demo the building and use the property for something else.”