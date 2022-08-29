AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will consider a future land use change and zoning change for the development of duplexes on Dyal Street.

Fitzroy Gardner is requesting the future land use and zoning changes for a 1.3 acre property east of U.S. 27, north of West Bell Street, and at the southeast intersection of South Anoka Avenue and Dyal Street at 915 Dyal Street. 

