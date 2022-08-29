AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will consider a future land use change and zoning change for the development of duplexes on Dyal Street.
Fitzroy Gardner is requesting the future land use and zoning changes for a 1.3 acre property east of U.S. 27, north of West Bell Street, and at the southeast intersection of South Anoka Avenue and Dyal Street at 915 Dyal Street.
The zoning change requested is from R-1A Low Density Residential to R-2 Medium Density, Single Family Attached and Duplex.
The parcel is part of the Smith-McGinnis subdivision.
The Council agenda shows that Gardner intends to re-establish the platted lots to construct duplexes across lots 6, 8, 10, 12 and 16, resulting in a total of three duplexes with six dwelling unit. This will allow each dwelling unit to be sold individually.
Lot 2 is proposed to be developed with one duplex on the single parcel The two dwelling units on this parcel could not be sold individually, the agenda noted.
Although the proposed Future Land Use change would allow a maximum density of 20 dwelling units, the maximum density is further regulated through the zoning of the property. The current R-1A Low Density Residential zoning district permits up to four dwelling units per acre. The proposed R-2 Medium Density, Single Family Attached and
Duplex District permits up to eight dwelling units per acre.
The City of Avon Park Planning & Zoning Board voted unanimously on Aug. 9 to forward the proposed Future Land Use Map Amendment and rezoning to the City Council with a recommendation of approval.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers,123 E. Pine Street.
Also Council will consider selecting one of two expansion alternatives for the City's wastewater treatment plant. One alternative totals about $13 million while the other is about $15 million.
The agenda notes that Council must select one of the expansion alternatives so the design firm Kimley-Horn can complete the Wastewater Facility Plan.