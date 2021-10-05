SEBRING — A developer seeks the Sebring City Council’s initial approval for the first phase of a residential development on a former golf course property near the Sebring Parkway.
At its meeting today, council will consider a request from Jeff Kennedy for conceptual approval the Central Park Apartment Community to be located on the southeastern portion of the Old Kenilworth Golf Course.
There is currently a development agreement on 9.9 acres of the property with density of 24 units per acre, according to the agenda.
The developer is seeking to increase the property site to 24 to 28 acres with a density of 21 units per acre.
Kennedy informed City Administrator Scott Noethlich that after getting feedback from the council, the developer would submit applications to the city for rezoning of the property to R-3 Planned Unit Development and a Comprehensive Land Use Amendment.
The summary of the development calls for a modern rental community with a maximum number of 500 rental units with 43% one bedroom, 47% two bedrooms and 10% three bedrooms. Sixty of the units will have garages.
There will be 10 two-story buildings, 11 three-story buildings and five two-story carriage house buildings.
This is the first phase of the 130-acre mixed-use development, Kennedy noted. A master plan for the entire property is currently in the planning process.
Access for this phase will be from the Sebring Parkway, he stated.
The first phase of the development is planned on the property that is north of the Francis 2 mobile home park just north of Paradise Path and the western part of Rose Road.
An engineer’s rendering of the general plan for the entire 130-acre property shows a proposed lake, separate single and multi-family housing areas, two areas designated as commercial and a park.