AVON PARK — The Avon Park High School Air Force Junior ROTC program held 9/11 tribute activities Friday involving the cadets and many students and staff.
Retired Senior Master Sgt. USAF John Northcutt said the annual event consists of a fitness challenge and flag retreat and folding ceremony. This year holds special meaning since it marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Cadets set a goal to complete nine laps, and at the completion of each lap, do 11 push-ups, he said.
Any and all participants (teachers, students, faculty/staff) were encouraged to walk, run, or jog any number of laps they are able to perform in support of the cadets in this community service event.
Retired USAF Col. Stuart Rhoades and Northcutt monitored the students as they ran or walked the Chet Brojek Track.
Rhoades said Friday morning, while most of the cadets are running and doing pushups after each lap, most of the students are just doing laps.
“Our goal for the school was 911 laps, but we think now we are going to double it because we had such a good turnout,” he said.
School Board Chair Jan Shoop participated in the tribute.
“They were a great group of students,” she said. “They were all very interested in our experience with 9/11.”
A flag retreat and folding ceremony was scheduled to be held at 3:10 p.m. at the school flagpole with a brief reading of a timeline of events from 20 years ago.
Northcutt said they have done the flag retreat and folding ceremony and PT (physical training) challenge every year since he has been at Avon Park High. It started in 2012.
Concerning the PT challenge, “9/11 hurt us emotionally as a country and for those of us in the military it hurt us physically and emotionally so it is just to share a little bit of struggle to get something done as a sacrifice and to remember 9/11 itself,” he said.
“We strive to relay how this watershed moment changed our lives like Pearl Harbor did for our parents or grandparents,” Northcutt said.
Rhoades said he is in a military reserve unit at MacDill Air Force Base and 20 years ago he was working at Disney in Orlando. The morning of 9/11 he was at a car dealership to get his car worked on.
One of the guys at the dealership said there was a report of a plane hitting one of the towers and then after the report of the other tower getting hit, Rhoades said he knew something “sinister was happening.”
Rhoades called his military unit immediately and informed them of his location and where he could be reached.
When he called work they told him not to come in so he could do what he needed to do, to take care of his family.
“I got the kids out of school and brought them home and just waited for the things to unfold during the day,” Rhoades said.