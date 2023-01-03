AVON PARK — It has been the cats meow and more for many students learning about the care of pets and other animals in Avon Park High School’s Veterinary Assisting program. The program is now in its fourth year with a new name.

Vet Assisting teacher and FFA advisor Megan Foster said, “For the first three years we were called the Veterinary Assisting Program. This year we received the proud new name Avon Park Academy of Veterinary Science.”

Recommended for you