AVON PARK — It has been the cats meow and more for many students learning about the care of pets and other animals in Avon Park High School’s Veterinary Assisting program. The program is now in its fourth year with a new name.
Vet Assisting teacher and FFA advisor Megan Foster said, “For the first three years we were called the Veterinary Assisting Program. This year we received the proud new name Avon Park Academy of Veterinary Science.”
Students can start Veterinary Assisting 1 at any point in their high school career, but ideally they should start in their freshman year so that they can reach Veterinary Assisting 4 their senior year, she said.
This school year, Foster has a total of 124 students in the program’s four levels.
Each of the elective classes – Vet 1 through Vet 4 – have a duration of the entire school year.
At a recent School Board of Highlands County meeting, Foster and a few of her students provided information about the program.
Student Reagan Richards said the Avon Park Academy of Vet Science is an extracurricular option that teaches life skills, responsibility and teamwork.
Students in the program are put into real-life situations to provide them an insight into what a career in animal science looks like.
Student Addi O’Berry explained that in Vet 1, first-year students in the program learn the basics of vet training such as the caretaking of household animals – dogs and cats and doggy daycare by learning about how to walk a dog, bath a dog and clean their ears and teeth.
Richards said in Vet 2 students learn more about livestock management and how to take vital signs. They also learn about different and more exotic breeds such as reptiles and fish.
Richards noted that she shows livestock and is in FAA.
The veterinary program has widened her knowledge about a career in animal science, and helped her learn more about taking care of her own animals to keep them happy, healthy and safe, she said.
“This program has really helped me with my future,” Richards said. “I just recently got accepted into Kansas State. I plan on majoring in ag communications and minoring in animal science. So this program has really helped give me the tools I need to be successful in a career in animal science.”
Student Chloe Shoffner said in Vet 3 they really dive deep into exotic animals and livestock and how to care for them.
“Once you get into the higher levels of Vet with your classmates, everybody shares the same interests and it is like a family,” she said. “It is really involving for everybody.”
Student Ralph Stivala said Vet 4 includes interning at a vet clinic and working very closely with the veterinary technicians to learn how to do their job and help them with it.
In Vet 4, a student can leave high school and be a veterinary technical assistant if they pass the Certified Veterinary Assistant exam, he noted.
“It is really interesting for us being able to learn what we can do and really helping us in our future endeavors,” Stivala said.
At the end of Vet 2, students have the opportunity to take their Animal Science Specialist Certification through AEST (Agriculture Education Services & Technology).
At the end of Vet 4, with their completed veterinary internship hours and classroom time, they have the opportunity to sit for the Certified Veterinary Assistant exam through the AVMA (American Veterinary Medical Association).
Foster was born and raised in Sebring. She earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental science at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Before her career in education, she worked at Buck Island Ranch under Gene Lollis.
This is her fourth year at Avon Park High School.
“I have lots of animals: dogs, cats, cattle, chickens, and a horse!” Foster said. “I have always loved animals and taking care of them and that’s why I enjoy teaching this class so much. I am able to share my experiences and knowledge with students that have a similar passion.”