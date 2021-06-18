SEBRING — Chicago-area real estate developer Cynthia Hopkins didn’t mince words in her criticism of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency and the selection process between two business proposals for a CRA-owned building on the Circle.
The proposal by Hopkins’ company, Yan & Arp, lost out to the proposal from Sebring residents Robert and Tiffany Cadzow.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Hopkins said, “As an immigrant from China, I can’t sit on the sidelines and watch the greatest nation on Earth degenerate further into a corrupt communist tyranny. Frankly, this RFP is a sham process.”
The CRA rejected a good-faith offer, which included more than $600,000 in cash, to renovate the Roanoke Building, she said. The offer conservatively projected to provide over $200,000 in tax revenue over five years without asking for one penny of taxpayer subsidy.
“To the contrary of common sense, the CRA awarded the RFP to a competing offer that had a modest budget of $140,000 and there is no quantifiable projection of tax revenue to the community,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins claimed CRA Board Chair David Leidel had promised to subsidize the other proposal with taxpayer money despite knowing their financial history.
“Considering the CRA had invested over $400,000 to purchase and maintain the building, the decision recklessly exposes taxpayers to enormous credit risk,” she said. “How should the public perceive such private dealings – nepotism, collusion or simply blatant wealth transfer from the working families to the well connected elite. It is up to the Sebring residents to judge.”
Hopkins noted that a CRA Board meeting was not publicly noticed for the required minimum seven-day period
City Attorney Mike Swaine said that had no negative consequences for Yan & Arp and no bearing on the outcome.
Hopkins interrupted Swaine a few times as he was explaining that the RFP was done correctly. She said a couple of times that she should have brought her lawyer.
Councilman Tom Dettman suggested redoing the RFP to “clean it up.”
Leidel said the CRA did not want to put it out to bid again.
“We did not do anything wrong; we did not interfere with the process,” he said. “The committee met, reviewed the proposals that were submitted and for very specific reasons chose one project over the other.”
Tiffany Cadzow said she owns and operates two successful businesses in downtown Sebring with her two female business partners Faded Bistro and Mon Cirque Wine Bar. Her husband, Bob, is the general manager of Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
This is their home and they have been serving food, drinks and entertainment to Sebring for over 20 years, she said. Their formula is just hard work.
“We are the creators of unique businesses,” Cadzow said. “The same will be for this space (209 Circle Park Drive). It will not just be another drinking place. That is simply not what we do.”
She feels very supportive by the community, some of which were present at the council meeting to support them and their project, Cadzow said.
There was applause when Cadzow finished her statement to the council.
The downtown business owners who spoke in support of Cadzow included: Dan Andrews, Jeff Carlson and Don Davies, whose business proposal for 301 Circle Park Drive was selected by the CRA.
Dettman repeatedly asked Hopkins if she would submit a proposal if the RFP process was redone. She didn’t immediately provide an answer, but then said her company was no longer interested in Sebring.
Council agreed that if the RFP was redone it would provide an advantage to anyone who would submit because they would already know what they would be competing against (the Cadzow proposal). Also, it would delay the start of the Cadzows’ project in the building.
Council voted unanimously to deny the appeal by Hopkins and her company, Yan & Arp.