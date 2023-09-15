TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected an appeal by an inmate who challenged his death sentence after diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Attorneys for Floyd Damren, 72, pointed to 2021 conclusions by a psychologist that he had the disorders and argued that if a jury had heard the evidence, “there is a reasonable probability that the sentence would have been life.”

Damren, a Vietnam veteran, was sentenced to death in the 1994 murder of an employee of R.G.C. Mineral Sands in Clay County during a burglary. Though Thursday’s Supreme Court opinion did not provide details of the murder, earlier court documents said Damren bludgeoned the employee, Don Miller, with a steel pipe.

