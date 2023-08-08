TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court last week rejected a construction company’s attempt to limit liability after barges broke loose and damaged the Pensacola Bay Bridge during Hurricane Sally in 2020.

The 40-page decision by a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a victory for property owners and businesses that filed lawsuits in state courts against the Skanska construction company. While some lawsuits involved property damaged by the barges, many were filed by businesses that lost money because the bridge had to be closed, according to the decision.

Recommended for you