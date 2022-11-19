TALLAHASSEE — With state appellate courts poised for an overhaul, five candidates to become judges — including a lawmaker and the chairman of the Florida Gaming Control Commission — face challenges to their eligibility.

Two cases, filed late Thursday at the Florida Supreme Court, contend that Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Lithia, Florida Gaming Control Commission Chairman John MacIver and three other candidates do not meet residency requirements to serve as judges in a new 6th District Court of Appeal and a revamped 5th District Court of Appeal.

