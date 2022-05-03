Venice, FL (34285)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.