Unemployment Benefits

Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly, though the labor market remains one of the strongest parts of the U.S. economy.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 30 rose by 6,000 to 260,000 from the previous week’s 254,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs.

