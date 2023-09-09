EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth in a series of stories to focus on homesteading being done by local residents in Highlands County. Learn how several people have found a simple, self-sufficient, off-grid style of living.
The owners of Arbuckle Cattle, LLC have found their niche in the cattle industry by producing a more healthier beef product.
Bryan and Diane Belcher, of Sebring, own Arbuckle Cattle, a 120-acre contiguous pasture in rural Avon Park that started in 2019 with 10 Cracker yearlings. They raise and sell finished United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) registered Florida Cracker and Corriente cattle. In early 2020, they were selling beef products and shares to the public. They have several small herds on several parcels in Highlands County.
Diane, the president of the company, said their “cattle are grass-finished, meaning they eat nothing but grass and forage for their entire lives.” She added that they do not feed the cattle any grain or hay. They are not treated with antibiotics, hormones or chemicals.
Diane explained that grass-fed and finished beef has higher levels of the essential Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, leaner meat that is lower in calories, more vitamin E, and less cholesterol than grain-fed beef. She added that most commercial beef that is sold in the grocery stores starts out with cattle grazing on grass but farmers speed up the production to help them gain weight by introducing grain in their diet. It reduces the time required for the cow to fully grow but produces more Omega 6 fat in the beef.
“People need to be eating for wellness and not eating for enjoyment,” she said. “People thank us for being here. People are looking for better meats. They want to be connected to where their food comes from.”
While Cracker cattle is more lean and has a lack of fat content, most people are used to eating fatty meats because the fat makes the meat more juicy, tender and flavorful.
“Our meat has a deep, rich, woodsy, nutty flavor. It’s very bold,” Diane said.
Many of their customers enjoy the flavor of the Cracker cattle.
“We would process a large commercial breed if someone asked us to, but so far no one has asked us to do it. They like the Cracker cattle,” Diane said.
While Diane manages the cattle and does interior design, her husband focuses on the citrus industry where he has been an orange grower for 43 years. They have three adult children. They moved to Highlands County from Fort Myers and enjoy “going out to the pasture to find peace.”
“My family chased cattle from St. John to Kissimmee Valley 150 years ago, fighting Indians,” Bryan said.
While Bryan’s family has a long history with cattle, the Florida Cracker cattle goes back even further in time. Criollo cattle came over to the New World from Spain with Christopher Columbus in 1493. They spread out from Central America to South and North America. The Criollo were the original breed of cattle that later brought the Florida Cracker, Georgia Piney, Texas Longhorn, and Corrientes breeds, according to Diane.
Diane said they chose the Florida Cracker cattle because they are hardier, disease and pest resistant, heat tolerant, and forage so it makes it easier for them to maintain. Because they adapted to the heat, they weigh less than the grain-fed cattle.
“They can genetically adapt to the environment,” she said.
While grain-fed cattle weigh in around 1,300 pounds at the time of slaughter, the Cracker cattle weigh around 900 pounds. They also come in many colors, and are horned in both cows and bulls. Plus they provide milk.
According to Diane, very few farmers have grass-finished beef. “The lane we drive in is not heard of, it’s tough to do,” she said.
Time is the most critical part of their business since it takes 30-36 months to raise a Cracker cow while grain-fed cattle are ready by 15-16 months.
“Time is money,” she said. “The sweet spot is 29 1/2 months” for raising Cracker cattle.
They provide a stress-free environment for the cattle. She said that they only haul three to five cattle at a time to avoid the stress factor.
“If an animal is stressed or troubled, we identify the animal and sell it to a commercial lot,” she said. “We look for loving, kind animals that are easy keepers.”
Their business has been a “huge learning curve” for them to determine the best quality product. Diane explained that the cattle gain weight better in late spring to early fall when the grasses are growing and decline in late fall to early spring. The seasons also affect the flavor and quality of the meat. The cattle graze on all natural pasture that is not treated with any chemicals.
Marketing their product was also a learning experience. She hired Hollie Raulerson, of Avon Park, to help sell and promote the products on their website arbucklecattle.com. They can also be reached at 863-273-0047.
They pre-sell products and process them at a USDA-inspected facility. The butchers will cut, package and freeze the beef for the customer. Beef shares can be bought in 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2 or whole cuts. They also sell shares and cuts of their meat in area farmers markets. Diane even sells tanned cow hides made into rugs.
The Belchers feel that they have made their beef a cut above the rest.