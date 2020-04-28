AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc believes that adults should never stop learning. The COVID-19 stay-at-home order has given the agency an exceptional opportunity to do some online learning specifically designed for parents, educators and advocates of individuals with disabilities.
The process of determining what services a student with disabilities needs at school is meant to be collaborative, but if student advocates are not empowered with information, special education is not always easy to navigate.
Parents, families and educators are a student’s first line of defense when ensuring an appropriate level of academics, but the Highlands County school system offers many different paths that a student can take. Because of this, the Arc of the United States, in partnership with Ridge Area Arc, is offering a special online advocacy class. The Arc@School was created in 2016 to help families and professionals navigate the special education system. Its curriculum is designed to provide the basic information that parents, educators, and non-attorney special education advocates need to support students and their families in navigating the special education system.
Arc@School teaches participants how to advocate for the services and supports their child's needs. Educators get the information they need to better serve their students with disabilities and build better relationships with the students’ families.
The nearly 10 hours of online, self-paced training purchased provides pre-testing, a listening guide, narrated video presentations, post-test and additional resources. Module topics include: Building a foundation for advocacy; IDEA and early intervention services; Anatomy of an IEP; Procedural safeguards.
Ridge Area Arc, located in Avon Park, which serves and advocates for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities presents programs that prompt larger discussions about how the community serves and advocates for individuals with disabilities. Learn more at http://thearcatschool.org/advocacy-curriculum/ and enter the promo code thearc620 for a special discount.