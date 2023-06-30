An Arcadia man died Thursday night on State Road 70 in a single-car crash.
The 27-year-old was a passenger in a westbound SUV, and was not wearing a seat belt, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
FHP said that at 10:13 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle was west of Robert McGee Road, more than eight miles west of U.S. 27. It veered right onto the grass shoulder and the right side of the vehicle hit a concrete high-tension line pole.
The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, reports said.
FHP stated that the driver, another a 27-year-old man from Arcadia, was also not wearing a seat belt. He was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation, with charges pending.
For Highlands County roads, this makes the eighth traffic fatality since the beginning of 2023, based on an unofficial tally by the Highlands News-Sun.
At this time last year, based on that same tally, the county had seen 18 fatalities.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ online crash dashboard currently has that fatality number at 10, as of June 22, not counting this week’s death.
The dashboard also states that Highlands’ traffic deaths have come from eight separate crashes, as of June 22.
In addition, the dashboard counts 528 crashes, 244 of them with injuries and 388 people injured among them.
Also, there were 86 hit-and-run crashes, with 20 injuries and one fatality.
The state also counts 12 bicycle crashes in Highlands this year, with no deaths, and 21 motorcycle crashes, with two deaths.
The total number of pedestrian incidents is nine, with two people killed.
