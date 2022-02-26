SEBRING — Among seven outstanding youth finalists, Sebring High School Senior Miguel Arceo was named the recipient of the 2022 Champion for Children Youth Award.
The third annual Champion for Children Youth Awards, presented by the School Board of Highlands County and the Champion for Children Foundation was held Thursday evening at the Circle Theatre, Sebring.
Arceo said, “I feel really honored, not just to win it, but to be up here amongst some great leaders. These past four years have been so influential for me and I feel like I have grown a lot as a person. I am really excited about the different things I’m learning along the way and hopefully I can continue to carry them on with me to college.”
He plans to study political science.
Arceo is the founder of the Heartland Scholarship Program. He partners with local community leaders and business owners to conduct fundraisers specifically for college scholarships. He came up with his idea after attending a scholarship ceremony for his older sibling and decided he wanted to do something to help his classmates.
Champion for Children CEO Carissa Marine said the purpose behind the Champion for Children Youth Awards is to highlight, celebrate and honor youth in our community whose hearts and eyes are open to the needs around them.
There were 23 students who were nominated this year from across the county. A screening committee of community members narrowed nominees down to seven finalists to be honored on stage at the Circle Theatre, she said.
These finalists have chosen to take action, serve others, and have an impact that will lead to a stronger, healthier and more united community. They are our future, Marine said.
“The hope of the Champion for Children Youth Awards is to demonstrate our community’s gratitude and encourage our youth to keep on serving and leading from their hearts,” Marine said.
School Board Coordinator of Communications and Special Projects John Varady said, “We live in a wonderful community where friends and neighbors are there for each other. We lift each other in times of celebration, and as we have seen over the years, we are there for each other in times of tragedy and need.”
To help ensure that servant leadership remains part of the fabric of our community, it is important that we recognize and nurture the next generation, he said.
“Young people in our schools and community are doing amazing work to help better lives of others and make our world a better place,” Varady said. “It is an honor to celebrate them with an evening like this, and I congratulate all of the finalists for this year’s Champion for Children Youth Award.”
The 2022 Youth Finalists were: Arceo, Lake Country Elementary fifth-grader Robbie Celaya, Sebring High sophomore Meghan Cochlin, Avon Park High junior Madison Cornell, Sebring High freshman Baxley Hines, Sebring High seniors Heather Stewart and Katherine Summers.
All the finalists received a crystal award. Arceo received a special crystal award, a trip to Universal Studios with family and two seats for this year’s Champion for Children Judge Kelly Gala in September.
The nominations for the award typically go out in October. Youth can be nominated by schools, families, community members, etc. This is open to any school age child in Highlands County, public, private or homeschool.