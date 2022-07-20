VENUS — Archbold scientists and their collaborators provide scientific evaluation for which lands and waters are vital to connect landscapes and protect wildlife corridors – with the goal to save wildlife, wild places, and the natural ecosystems upon which the world’s future depends.

Archbold partners with The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Wildpath to preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which serves as a model for other wildlife corridors worldwide. Now, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Archbold are collaborating on a different level … art …? Art from a scientific research station? Yes! Several of Archbold’s staff members and volunteers are talented artists, and Archbold has hosted outside artists-in-residence over the years, resulting in an impressive gallery of works in various media. Last month, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation hosted a modest exhibit of these works in the new Wild Space gallery, located at their offices at The Factory, St. Petersburg. The inaugural exhibition displayed woodcut prints of scrub plants by former Artist-in-Residence Mollie Doctrow and photographs of Archbold scientists by Archbold’s Director of Education Dustin Angell.

Recommended for you