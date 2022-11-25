VENUS — Archbold’s Avian Ecology Program staff made their way to Plymouth, Massachusetts this October to attend the annual meeting of the Association of Field Ornithologists, marking the organization’s centennial conference. The organization was founded in Massachusetts in 1922 as the New England Bird Banding Association, and has since expanded to include ornithological research from the entirety of the United States and Latin America.

Dr. Reed Bowman, director of Archbold’s Avian Ecology Program, served as the president of the Association of Field Ornithologists from 2014-2016 and continues to serve on the council as co-editor-in-chief of their Journal of Field Ornithology. Bowman has been taking students and members of his lab to ornithological conferences for more than 30 years. Bowman said, “Nearly half of the attendees at this meeting were students or early career professionals. There is no better place to network and discuss your research than professional meetings. Since I am retiring this winter, this will be the last flock of lab mates I will get to mentor at such meetings. I will miss that more than anything but this was a great group to end on.”

