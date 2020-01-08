VENUS — John A. Roebling II and his wife Margaret Shippen Roebling purchased the original Archbold Station Grounds in 1929. Mr. Roebling was the son and grandson of the builder and designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, respectively. The Roeblings played an important role in Highlands County during the 1920s and 1930s including being instrumental in the creation of Highlands Hammock State Park. John and Margaret’s son Donald was a childhood friend of Richard Archbold.
Richard Archbold acquired the Station grounds from John Roebling in July 1941. He was a world famous scientific explorer at this time, with a goal to continue his explorations after WWII’s conclusion. The Station served as a form of base camp to keep his expedition crew together. Archbold would live at the Station for the next 35 years until his death in 1976 and become a fixture in the local community. During that time, he converted the grounds into a world class biological research station.
Now is your chance to learn more about this local history.
From 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11 Archbold Librarian Joseph Gentili will give a two-hour tour that goes into detail about the story of the Roeblings and Archbolds and how their combined efforts created the Archbold Biological Station.
Archbold’s origin story dates back 90-plus years and is a tale of two of the 19th centuries premiere philanthropic families, and how they came together to create a unique biological research station. Archbold is a Florida Heritage site as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the tour will go into detail about why these prestigious distinctions were awarded to ABS.
Archbold Biological Station is eight miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8. Be aware that multiple locations are listed for Archbold when using GPS. Please use the address above to locate Archbold. The event starts at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center at 9 a.m. All ages welcome but recommended for adults.
Visit archbold-station.org. For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.