Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.