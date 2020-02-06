VENUS — Immerse yourself in the beauty of wild Florida. Join the journey of the forgotten coast from Glades to Gulf along with amazing trekkers on their quest to discover answers to questions such as “Why do we love Florida?” “Why is Florida in need of protection?”
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Archbold Biological Station features “The Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida,” a film from The Florida Wildlife Corridor (http://floridawildlifecorridor.org/). Admission is free, no RSVP required. The film begins at 6:30 p.m. Questions and discussions to follow.
Archbold’s host, Megan Selva, (Jill Abrahamson Memorial Environmental Education Intern), comments, “This is a film you cannot miss! Whether you are a native Floridian or a visitor, this beautiful film inspires one to get outside and explore. The cinematography and adventure will keep you on the edge of your seat.”
“The Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida” is a story of three friends who follow the tracks of a Florida Black Bear. The trekkers leave civilization behind, discovering animals and places rarely seen through a vulnerable wildlife corridor starting at the Florida Everglades ending at the Florida/Alabama border.
The Florida Wildlife Corridor champions public and partner support needed to permanently connect, protect and restore the Florida Wildlife Corridor⎯a statewide network of lands and waters that supports wildlife and people. The organization has trekked 1,000 miles across Florida – twice – to demonstrate the need and opportunity to connect wild places in Florida.
Archbold Biological Station is located 8 miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Dr. in Venus0. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8. Be aware that multiple locations are listed for Archbold when using GPS. Please use the address above to locate Archbold. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, in the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center. All ages are welcome.
Visit us at archbold-station.org or find us on Facebook @ArchboldStation.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.