VENUS — Staying and working from home during the coronavirus outbreak is hard enough. Balancing workload with family time or trying to find things to keep oneself busy can be an added challenge. To bring some light to this difficult time, Archbold Biological Station will be hosting free online streaming events twice a week. On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. the Director of Education, Dustin Angell, will host Archbold’s Discovery Classroom, a 25-minute live and interactive virtual field trip for all ages. On Thursdays, at 3:30 p.m. Archbold’s Seminar Speaker Series will offer presentations on a variety of topics.
The first Discovery Classroom, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. is titled “Florida’s Highlands: an ancient island called the Lake Wales Ridge.” Participants will follow Dustin as he streams live from the field to talk about our local geological history and why the Lake Wales Ridge is so important. We invite you to join us and ask questions while watching. This event is for all ages but is particularly aimed to support students, families and educators during this transition.
Thursday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m. kicks off our first Seminar Speaker Series, with “Hicoria: A Brief History of a Florida Ghost Town,” presented by Joe Gentili, Archbold Librarian. This presentation will look at the fascinating history of the rise and fall of a Highlands County town in the early 1900s and the sawmill that made it happen. This event is geared toward adults but is open to all ages.
Registration for these events is at archbold-station.org.