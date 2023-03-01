Darwin Day

Visitors and research interns viewing specimens in the Avian Ecology lab oN Darwin Day.

 COURTESY/DUSTIN ANGELL via ARCHBOLD BIOLOGICAL STATION

VENUS — Archbold Biological Station re-opened its gates to the public this past January. The first visitors to the Station were Johnny Baakpiny and Dona Khneisser, graduate students from the University of Illinois. The two were interested in learning about the landscape and wildlife of the Lake Wales Ridge, particularly Eastern Indigo snakes. When asked about their experience, they stated that they felt “privileged to be Archbold’s first visitors.”

Archbold Biological Station is dedicated to scientific research, conservation and environmental education. Scientists study the Florida scrub, a unique ecosystem with species found nowhere else in the world. Staff study plants and animals including scrub mint, Florida Scrub-Jays, Gopher tortoises, and Black bears.

