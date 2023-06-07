The Florida Invasive Species Council held their annual symposium this March in Daytona Beach Shores. The event presented a great opportunity to share current research and advancements in the ecology and management of invasive species. Invasive species have caused significant damage to native species and habitats, and cost millions of dollars to manage each year. Florida habitats are particularly susceptible to biological invasion by invasive species because of the climate and abundance of water and nutrients.

Conference attendees presented on a wide range of topics, including invasive plant monitoring, efficacy of different herbicide methods, and exploration of new biological control agents. Dr. Grégory Sonnier, Archbold agroecology assistant research biologist, and Akiem Gough, agroecology research assistant, presented research funded by the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service on West Indian Marsh Grass (Hymenachne amplexicaulis), an invasive grass.

