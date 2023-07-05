TALLAHASSEE — In what it described as a “case of exceptional importance” for employers, the Archdiocese of Miami on Thursday asked the Florida Supreme Court to take up a dispute involving allegations that a priest sexually abused a child.

The archdiocese wants justices to review a decision by the 3rd District Court of Appeal that would allow the alleged victim to pursue a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress against the archdiocese.

Recommended for you